Japan Aims to Boost Rice Exports to 350,000 Tons by 2030

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry is considering setting a target of boosting annual rice exports to 350,000 tons by 2030, up eightfold from last year's amount, it was learned Tuesday.

The target will be included in the next five-year basic plan for food, agriculture and rural areas, which will be drawn up by the end of March.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has shown eagerness to expand rice exports.

"The amount of rice exports has not been so big so far, but the government wants to increase it aggressively," he told the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Feb. 26.

The government expects that increasing rice production to expand exports would help prevent recurrence of extreme rice shortages in the country, such as that of last summer.

