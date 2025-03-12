U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The United States on Tuesday criticized Japan over its tariff on rice imports.

"Look at Japan, tariffing rice, 700 pct," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing.

"President Donald Trump believes in reciprocity," she said, suggesting that Japanese rice may be subject to so-called reciprocal tariffs that the administration plans to impose next month.

"All he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices," Leavitt said of Trump.

In February, Trump ordered officials to devise plans for reciprocal tariffs, aiming to match the level of tariffs imposed by trading partners.

