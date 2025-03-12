Major Japanese Firms Fully Meet Wage Hike Demands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Many major Japanese companies fully met pay increase demands from their labor unions in "shunto" annual spring wage talks on Wednesday.

Employers agreed to raise wages considerably as in the previous year's negotiations amid higher prices and serious labor shortages.

Toyota Motor Corp. fully met its union's wage and bonus requests. Nissan Motor Co., which has struggled with weak financial performance, agreed to raise monthly pay by 16,500 yen per worker, lower than a requested level of 18,000 yen.

In the electronics industry where labor unions made a uniform demand for an increase of 17,000 yen in monthly pay scale, Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corp. and Fujitsu Ltd. fully met the request. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. agreed to raise its pay scale by 15,000 yen. The pay increases marked record highs for the four firms.

Toshiba Corp. agreed to raise its pay scale by 14,000 yen, while Panasonic Holdings Corp. agreed to an increase of 13,000 yen. The results differed among companies depending on financial performance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]