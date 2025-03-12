Toyota to Release New Electric SUV in Europe This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will release an electric version of its C-HR SUV in Europe this year as part of plans to expand its lineup of battery-powered vehicles in the region to 14 models by 2026.

The move by the Japanese automaker comes in response to plans by the European Union to ban sales of new vehicles powered by internal combustion engines by 2035.

Toyota expects its annual electric vehicle sales in Europe to rise to 250,000 units by 2027, or about 20 pct of its total vehicle sales in the region.

As of the end of 2023, the company had estimated that its electric vehicle sales in Europe would surpass 250,000 units by 2026. But it lowered the outlook because of slowing demand.

The new electric SUV, the C-HR+, travels 600 kilometers on a single charge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]