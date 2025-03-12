TEPCO Starts Final Round of Water Discharge for FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started releasing treated radioactive water from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Wednesday for the last time in fiscal 2024.

TEPCO plans to discharge 7,800 tons of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, into the Pacific during the current round slated to end on March 30.

The water, diluted with a large amount of seawater before being released, is discharged from a point about a kilometer offshore from where the meltdown-stricken plant sits in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

TEPCO confirmed that the amount of tritium in the treated water is below the national safety standard.

The company began releasing treated water into the sea in August 2023. The current round, the 11th of its kind, will boost the total amount of treated water released to 85,800 tons.

