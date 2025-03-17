Local Manufacturers to Show Futuristic Products at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The upcoming World Exposition in Osaka Prefecture offers an opportunity for small manufacturers in the western Japan prefecture to showcase their sophisticated technologies to the world.

Aiming to help people address issues they face in their daily lives, small local manufacturers are collaborating for product development, with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry liaising among them.

Products in experimental and test phases will be exhibited at the Expo, to be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay for six months from mid-April.

These products will include a wheelchair whose seat always stays horizontal, now being developed by companies such as Nishito Spring Mfg. & Co., based in the city of Osaka, the prefecture’s capital. An issue with existing wheelchairs is that the seats tilt when the chairs are used on slopes or graveled paths, making users uncomfortable and uneasy.

By bringing together their respective technologies, such as in metal processing, to revamp the internal structure of an existing product, the partner companies have succeeded in reducing the burdens of both wheelchair users and the people who assist them. They say their ultimate goal is to develop a wheelchair that makes users “feel as if they are floating.”

