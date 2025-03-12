Japan PM Ishiba Happy about "Shunto" Results So Far

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed satisfaction Wednesday with the results so far of this year's "shunto" spring wage talks.

Many major companies have fully accepted the pay increase demands of their labor unions as a result of "progress in public-private coordination," Ishiba told a meeting of government, labor and management representatives.

Labor-management negotiations at smaller companies now takes center stage after many big companies responded to requests from their unions.

Ishiba promised to "mobilize all policies" to ensure that the wave of salary hikes spreads to smaller companies.

Wednesday's meeting was also attended by Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, and Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, joined the meeting online.

