Japan MSDF Frigate Noshiro Makes Port Call in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's state-of-the-art Mogami-class frigate Noshiro has made a port call in Australia.

The vessel stopped by at the Stirling naval base in western Australia to take part in a joint drill with the Australian navy.

Australia is considering adopting the Mogami-class frigate or a German naval vessel for its next-generation frigate development project. It is expected to reach a decision as early as this year.

The Mogami-class frigate requires a crew of about 90, half the number needed for a normal destroyer. Looking to export Mogami-class ships, Japan plans to highlight their efficiency and other strengths.

An Australian defense department official said that the port call is a valuable opportunity for the country's navy and the MSDF to strengthen their ties as strategic partners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]