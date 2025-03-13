Launch of Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Astronaut Onishi Postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--NASA has postponed the launch of a U.S. spaceship carrying Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, scheduled for Wednesday, the U.S. space agency said.

The agency said that it scrubbed the launch attempt at its Kennedy Space Center in Florida due to a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm for the rocket.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft is now scheduled to be launched past 7 p.m. Friday local time, according to NASA.

Onishi, 49, is slated to make his second space flight for a roughly half-year stay at the International Space Station, during which he is set to become the third Japanese astronaut to serve as the ISS's commander.

