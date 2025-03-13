First Arrest Made in Japan for Using Fake New 10,000 Yen Note

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department recently arrested a man on suspicion of using a fake of a newly circulated 10,000 yen bank note, investigation sources said Thursday.

The suspect, Mizuki Saito, 27, living in the capital's Taito Ward, admitted using the counterfeit currency. It is the first time that police have taken action against the use of a counterfeit of one of the new bills since they debuted in July last year.

According to the sources, Saito allegedly used a fake of a new 10,000 yen note to pay a bill totaling 690 yen for a drink and a packet of cigarettes at a convenience store in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Feb. 10.

Officers found at least 50 forgeries of new 10,000 and 5,000 yen notes as well as a color printer in his house. The MPD believes the suspect forged the bills there.

As fakes of the new notes have been used at several convenience stores in Tokyo since February, the department is investigating possible links between the suspect and those counterfeits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]