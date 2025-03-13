Japan Panel OKs Hokkaido Shinkansen Extension Delay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese expert panel broadly approved Thursday a draft report by the transport ministry that pushes back the opening of the Hokkaido Shinkansen bullet train line’s extension to Sapporo.

According to the draft, the extended section is now projected to open at the end of fiscal 2038, eight years later than planned. The report is expected to be released soon.

Large rocks and unfavorable geological conditions have made it difficult to build tunnels for the new 212-kilometer section between Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokuto, Hokkaido, and Sapporo Station in the capital of the northernmost prefecture.

In May last year, the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency, which operates the extension project, said that the opening of the new section at the end of fiscal 2030 was no longer likely.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]