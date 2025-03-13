Japan's Ishiba Admits Fault over Medical Expense Hike Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba admitted his fault Thursday over the government's unpopular plan to raise the limits on out-of-pocket expenses for high-cost medical care.

"It was a mistake," Ishiba told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

He reiterated his intention to consider by autumn a substitute plan, which he said will be implemented in fiscal 2026 or later.

The minority government's plan was revised twice during Lower House debates. Ishiba was then forced to freeze the plan through discussions at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Ishiba explained that the initial plan was decided based on a report by the health ministry, which was in contact with patient groups rejecting the plan.

