Osaka Expo to Showcase Japan's Food Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 14 (Jiji Press)--The upcoming World Exposition in Osaka, the western Japan city known as the kitchen of the country, is viewed as an opportunity to showcase Japan's food industry, including advanced services.

At the Expo venue, major conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc. will open a store with a roughly 135-meter-long circular conveyor belt, the company's longest, to serve sushi as well as dishes from about 70 participating countries and regions, including kokoda, a Fijian dish of fish and vegetables marinated in coconut cream.

Conveyor-belt sushi restaurants originated in Osaka and spread elsewhere after one opened at the 1970 World Expo held in the city.

At the upcoming Expo, Kura Sushi hopes to "spread to the world a business model born in Japan that utilizes conveyor belts," a company official said.

At the Expo's massive food court, which can accommodate roughly 10,000 people, robots will perform tasks such as clearing tableware and cleaning, showcasing the future of the dining industry that can cope with labor shortages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]