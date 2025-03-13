Leaders of Japan, Marshall Islands Agree to Boost Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine on Thursday agreed to further boost bilateral ties.

Ishiba pledged Japan's support tailored to the Marshall Islands in the Pacific and cooperation in addressing common issues such as climate change and marine environment.

Heine expressed her gratitude, voicing her wish to further the bilateral relationship.

On the release of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific, Ishiba said that Japan will continue working on the matter based on scientific evidence to enhance confidence in the safety.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Ishiba asked for further cooperation of the Marshall Islands to support Japanese activities to recover the remains of the war dead.

