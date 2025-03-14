Japan's Ishiba Gave Gift Certificates to LDP Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last week gave gift certificates worth 100,000 yen each to over 10 new lawmakers of his Liberal Democratic Party, sources close to Ishiba said Thursday.

The lawmakers were elected to parliament for the first time in the October 2024 election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The total value is believed to have far exceeded 1 million yen. The political funds control law prohibits individuals from donating money to politicians.

Opposition lawmakers blasted Ishiba's action, referring to the possibility that Ishiba may need to resign.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence Thursday night, Ishiba acknowledged the distribution of the gift certificates.

