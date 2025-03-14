Ishiba Tries to Control Damage over Gift Certificate Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was forced into damage control Friday, a day after it was learned that he had distributed gift certificates to new lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Opposition parties are expected to grill Ishiba over the possible violation of the political funds control law, and may seek his resignation. The issue could affect parliamentary deliberations on the fiscal 2025 budget bill and deal a blow to the administration ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office on Friday morning, Ishiba again admitted that gift certificates worth 100,000 yen each had been distributed at his instruction to 15 House of Representatives lawmakers who were elected for the first time in last autumn's general election, prior to a dinner meeting he had with them at the prime minister's official residence on March 3.

"I gave (the gift certificates, paid) out of my own pocket, in lieu of a souvenir from the dinner," the prime minister said. "It is absolutely not a donation related to political activities, and there is no illegality."

He added that he is "deeply sorry for causing confusion and concern to many people" over the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]