People Bid Farewell to Japan's Easternmost Train Station

Nemuro, Hokkaido, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Higashi-Nemuro Station marked its final day of operations Friday, with local residents and rail enthusiasts bidding farewell to the easternmost train station in Japan.

The unstaffed station in the city of Nemuro, Hokkaido, was opened in 1961 on the Nemuro Main Line, chiefly for use by students commuting to and from a nearby high school.

As the number of users is unlikely to recover from the prolonged slump, however, Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, has decided to close the station in conjunction with its timetable revision scheduled for Saturday.

Struggling with an earnings slump, JR Hokkaido is also set to abolish four other stations in its service area in line with the timetable revision. After the closure of Higashi-Nemuro, Nemuro Station, one of the two terminals of the Nemuro Main Line and next to Higashi-Nemuro, will return as the easternmost station in the country for the first time in 64 years.

While having no station building, Higashi-Nemuro offers "a unique charm" with its roofless wooden platform, Kazuo Suzuki, 52, who heads a group of rail enthusiasts in the city of Nemuro, said. He has continued to support the station's operations and its users, including high school students, by doing tasks such as pulling weeds in the spring and removing snow in the winter.

