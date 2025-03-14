U.S. Envoy Nominee Glass Shows Tough Stance on Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 13 (Jiji Press)--George Glass, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be his ambassador to Japan, on Thursday vowed to increase pressure on the U.S ally on trade and defense spending.

"If confirmed, I would have tough conversations on tariffs and reducing our trade deficit with Japan," Glass said in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"I would make sure Japan continues to increase its support for the defense of the region, our alliance and our troops to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

Glass also said, "I would work tirelessly to make the U.S.-Japan relationship even stronger than I found it."

Referring to Japan's plan to increase its defense expenditures to 2 pct of its gross domestic product in fiscal 2027, he said that he would discuss the plan to make it "favorable for both sides."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]