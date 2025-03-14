Japan's Iwaya Seeks Exemption from U.S. Additional Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Charlevoix, Canada, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Thursday requested that Japan be exempted from the additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has introduced.

Iwaya made the request during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held for some 35 minutes in Charlevoix, Canada.

Rubio, however, did not give an immediate response, only saying that the relationship between Japan and the United States is extremely important.

At the meeting, Iwaya expressed regret that the additional tariffs were imposed despite Japan's repeated requests to the United States for an exemption.

He also demanded that Japan be exempted from the additional tariffs on automobiles that Trump has decided to introduce, as well as from reciprocal tariffs that the United States may introduce with the aim to match the level of tariffs imposed by its trading partners.

