Japan's Iwaya Seeks Exemption from U.S. Steel Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Charlevoix, Canada, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Thursday asked that Japan be exempted from the additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports introduced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iwaya made the request during a meeting of some 35 minutes with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Charlevoix, Canada, which they were visiting for a conference of the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major powers.

Rubio showed a wish to discuss the matter with others in the government back home, saying that the relationship between the two countries is extremely important.

Iwaya expressed regret that the additional tariffs were imposed despite Japan's repeated requests for an exemption.

He also asked that Japan be exempted from the additional tariffs on automobile imports and so-called reciprocal tariffs matching the tariff rates applied by trading partners that the Trump administration plans to introduce.

