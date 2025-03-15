G-7 Ministers Urge Russia to Accept Equal Ceasefire Terms

Newsfrom Japan

Charlevoix, Canada, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies Friday urged Russia to accept a ceasefire with Ukraine under equal conditions.

"We called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully," the G-7 officials said in a joint statement adopted at their two-day meeting from Thursday in Charlevoix, eastern Canada.

They confirmed their unity to realize peace in Ukraine although their countries showed disparities after U.S. President Donald Trump took office with his "America First" policy in January.

In the statement, the ministers also said, "We welcomed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire," especially Tuesday's meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

"We applauded Ukraine's commitment" to the immediate ceasefire proposed by the United States, the ministers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]