NHK Party Head Tachibana Attacked with Weapon

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Takashi Tachibana, leader of controversial political group NHK Party, was attacked with a machete during political activities in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki central government district Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Tachibana, 57, was injured in his head, neck and left ear, but his life was not in danger.

The Tokyo police arrested the assailant, Shion Miyanishi, 30, a self-proclaimed resident of Suginami Ward in the Japanese capital, on suspicion of attempted murder.

"I swung the machete down because I wanted to kill him," the suspect was quoted as telling investigators. "I did it because he is the kind of person who drives an assembly member to commit suicide."

Tachibana was attacked around 5:10 p.m. in front of the industry ministry's office building after giving a street speech, according to the police.

