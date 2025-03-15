Japanese Astronaut Onishi Departs for 2nd Space Mission

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, along with three foreign colleagues, has left for space for his second International Space Station mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the U.S. state of Florida on Friday afternoon local time, starting the SpaceX Crew-10 mission to transport the four astronauts, also including those from the United States and Russia.

The spacecraft was separated from the rocket some 10 minutes after the launch. It is set to dock with the ISS the next day.

Onishi, who is in his first flight to space since 2016, will stay in the ISS for about a half year. He will serve as ISS commander in the latter half of his mission, taking charge of the overall ISS operations and the safety of the crew members.

He will be the third Japanese ISS commander, after Koichi Wakata, 61, and Akihiko Hoshide, 56.

