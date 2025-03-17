Japan to Expand Financial Aid for People Moving Out of Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to expand in fiscal 2025 the scope of people eligible for financial aid given to those who move out of Tokyo, and live and find work in rural areas, in order to tackle regional labor shortages.

Those taking up jobs in agriculture, medicine and welfare, and becoming self-employed will be newly able to receive the aid, which is currently available chiefly to people who are employed by small regional firms, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The aid program covers individuals living or working in the 23 special wards of Tokyo who move out of the Japanese capital to settle and find work in areas other than three Tokyo neighbors--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. People living alone each receive up to 600,000 yen, while up to 1 million yen is given per multi-member household. An additional 1 million yen is provided per household member aged under 18.

To receive the aid, applicants must find regional jobs through special websites operated by prefectural governments or continue the jobs they had prior to moving out of Tokyo by working remotely after their relocations to rural areas. Most of the jobs introduced on the prefectural websites are at small companies.

Through a review of the system, the central government aims to make the financial assistance accessible also to people such as those who take up agriculture work, become self-employed and find employment in micro-enterprises, the sources said.

