Chiba Governor Kumagai Wins 2nd Term

Chiba, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai, 47, won his second term in Sunday's gubernatorial election in Chiba Prefecture neighboring Tokyo, defeating three other candidates including controversial political figure Takashi Tachibana.

Kumagai, an independent candidate, had support from the prefectural organizations of five parties--the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The incumbent garnered more than 1.3 million votes. In his campaign, he proposed attracting companies as Narita International Airport is set to be expanded. Another major pledge was stronger disaster reduction measures.

Voter turnout was 31.93 pct, down from 38.99 pct in the previous election four years ago.

The three other candidates were Masayuki Ogura, 72, former secretary to a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Tachibana, 57, leader of political organization NHK Party, and Atsuhiko Kurokawa, 46, leader of political group Tsubasa no To.

