Ishiba Admits Handing Out Gift Vouchers Deviates from Social Norms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday admitted that there was a "gap" between him giving out gift certificates to lawmakers and social norms.

Speaking at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Ishiba said, "I'm painfully aware that there was a big gap (between my actions) and the people's common sense under normal social conventions."

"I'm very sorry," he added.

Ishiba has been under criticism for giving gift certificates to lawmakers from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party who secured their seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, for the first time in last autumn's general election.

Still, the prime minister reiterated, "I don't think (my actions) violate the public offices election law or the political funds control law."

