TEPCO Aims to Restart Niigata N-Reactor in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday it aims to restart a reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, in the fiscal year starting next month.

The reactor restart is expected to boost TEPCO’s earnings by around 100 billion yen per year, the company said in a revised business plan.

But whether TEPCO will be able to restart a reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is uncertain as the company has yet to gain local approval.

The business plan represents only minor changes to the previous one.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa pledged to promote turnaround efforts during a meeting with industry minister Yoji Muto in Tokyo.

