Japanese Singer, Actress Ayumi Ishida Dies at 76

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese singer and actress Ayumi Ishida, known for her hit tune "Blue Light Yokohama," died of hypothyroidism at a Tokyo hospital on March 11. She was 76.

With the real name Yoshiko Ishida, she was born in Sasebo in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki and was raised in Ikeda in the western prefecture of Osaka.

While studying under the late composer Taku Izumi, she made her debut as a professional singer in 1964. Blue Light Yokohama, released in 1968, sold over one million copies.

As an actress, she appeared in such films as "Eki Station" and "Otoko wa Tsurai yo Torajiro Ajisai no Koi." Her performances in "Kataku no Hito" and "Tokei Adieu l'Hiver" won her the Japan Academy Film Prize in the best actress category in 1987.

She also acted in many television drama series including "Kita no Kuni Kara," "Kinyobi no Tsuma Tachie" and "Seishun Kazoku."

