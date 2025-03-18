Buffett's Berkshire Raises Stakes in 5 Major Japanese Traders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has raised its stakes in five major Japanese trading houses, it was learned Monday.

Buffett had said in a letter to Berkshire shareholders last month that he intended to buy more shares in the five firms, and that the 9.9 pct cap on stakes in each of the Japanese companies could be relaxed.

According to reports submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, Berkshire's stake in Mitsubishi Corp. was increased from 8.31 pct to 9.67 pct, and that in Mitsui & Co. was raised from 8.09 pct to 9.82 pct.

Berkshire also raised its stakes in Sumitomo Corp., Marubeni Corp. and Itochu Corp. to 9.29 pct, 9.30 pct and 8.52 pct, respectively.

