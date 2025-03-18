OECD Lowers 2025 Global Growth Forecast to 3.1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday that it expects the global economy to grow 3.1 pct in 2025, down 0.2 point from its previous forecast released last December.

“Higher and broader increases in trade barriers (linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy) would hit growth around the world,” the OECD warned in its latest Economic Outlook report. It predicted that a gradual slowdown in global growth would continue into 2026.

The projection was based on the assumption that U.S. and Chinese bilateral tariffs and Washington’s 25 pct additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would be maintained.

“The imposition of new bilateral tariff rates and the associated increases in policy and geopolitical uncertainty will act as a drag, particularly on business investment and trade,” the OECD said, adding that higher trade costs would add to inflation and “could give rise to disruptive repricing in financial markets.”

The OECD set Japan’s 2025 growth estimate at 1.1 pct, down 0.4 point from the previous report but higher than the 0.1 pct expansion estimated for 2024. “In Japan, robust corporate profits and strong wage growth are expected to be a tailwind for economic activity this year,” the report said.

