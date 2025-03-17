Over 10 M. Osaka Expo Advance Tickets Likely to Be Sold

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Over 10 million advance tickets are likely to be sold for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, Masakazu Tokura, chief of its organizing group, said Monday.

"We'll work hard to promote sales in the remaining month" before the event opens in April, Tokura, chairman of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, told a news conference in Osaka.

The association has set a goal of selling 14 million advance tickets. As of Wednesday, 8.21 million tickets had been sold. In addition, two million advance tickets have been booked by schools and other groups.

The figure "may not reach 14 million, but will exceed 11 million," said Tokura, also chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

The association plans to sell 23 million tickets for the event.

