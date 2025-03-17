Japan Expresses Regret over U.S. Metals Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan expressed regret over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports at a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven finance ministers on Monday, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kato said that he told the G-7 officials that Tokyo will hold talks with Washington on U.S. tariffs on products including automobiles.

Kato said he told the meeting that the G-7 advanced economies should continue to work together in improving the international economic system.

He said he stressed the importance of diversifying supply chains and ensuring that tariffs secures predictability and comply with international rules.

