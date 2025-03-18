Diet Begins Deliberations on Active Cyber Defense Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Diet began deliberations Tuesday on a bill to introduce active cyber defense, or taking pre-emptive measures to prevent cyberattacks on government institutions and critical infrastructure.

"Given growing concerns about cyberattacks and the progress of digitalization, improving cyber response capabilities is an urgent task," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives.

The government and the ruling parties aim to enact the bill during the ongoing ordinary Diet session.

Diet deliberations are expected to focus on whether the active cyber defense bill is consistent with the constitutionally guaranteed secrecy of communications and on a planned independent organization to oversee the government's cyber defense operations.

Regarding the secrecy of communications, Ishiba said that cyber defense operations will not be conducted to monitor citizens' behavior.

