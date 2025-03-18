U.S. Govt Seeks to Postpone Oral Arguments in Nippon Steel Case

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Justice Department has asked a Washington court to postpone oral arguments in a lawsuit filed by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. against the U.S. government for blocking its planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp., it was learned Monday.

The department has requested that oral arguments over former President Joe Biden's order nixing the buyout proposal be delayed from April 24, according to informed sources.

The move is apparently aimed at giving the administration of current U.S. President Donald Trump time for renewed talks with the Japanese steelmaker so that it can decide on the fate of the acquisition proposal.

In the request, dated Friday, the U.S. government said that the postponement will allow it to complete talks with Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel over the issue. The Japanese firm has agreed to the postponement.

Trump is opposed to Nippon Steel acquiring U.S. Steel but is open to investments.

