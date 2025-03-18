Japanese Prince Hisahito Graduates from High School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Prince Hisahito, the son and third child of Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the graduation ceremony of the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, is scheduled to enter the University of Tsukuba in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, next month to study at the College of Biological Sciences of the institute's School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

On Tuesday, Prince Hisahito, wearing a suit, arrived at the high school around 8:15 a.m.

Asked by reporters about his high school life, the prince said with a smile: "I spent three fulfilling years studying and engaging in extracurricular activities. I am deeply grateful to all the people who supported me, including my teachers and friends."

After attending Ochanomizu University Kindergarten and then elementary and junior high schools affiliated with the university, Prince Hisahito enrolled in the University of Tsukuba-affiliated high school under the two universities' partnership agreement.

