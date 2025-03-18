Japan, China, S. Korea Foreign Chiefs to Meet in Tokyo on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will hold a trilateral meeting in Tokyo on Saturday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The three sides are expected to discuss trilateral cooperation in areas such as economy and personnel exchanges amid growing uncertainty over the global economy due to tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The three foreign ministers will also work to arrange a three-way summit, possibly by the end of this year.

It will be the first meeting of the three East Asian neighbors' foreign ministers since one was held in South Korea's Busan in November 2023.

The upcoming Tokyo meeting will be chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and attended by his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, Wang Yi and Cho Tae-yul, respectively. A banquet will be held on Friday ahead of the meeting.

