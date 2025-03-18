Japan Average Land Price Posts Steepest Rise since 1991

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 rose 2.7 pct from a year earlier, up for the fourth consecutive year and the largest increase since 11.3 pct marked in 1991, during the country’s asset price bubble, the land ministry said Tuesday.

Land prices across the country remained on an upward trend, reflecting a moderate economic recovery.

The average price of residential land climbed 2.1 pct, due to low interest rates and other favorable conditions for housing loans and a rise in housing demand, including for holiday homes, in resort destinations.

The average price of commercial land was up 3.9 pct, on the back of an influx of visitors to Japan and factory construction by semiconductor manufacturers.

In the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya metropolitan areas, the average prices for both residential and commercial land rose for the fourth consecutive year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]