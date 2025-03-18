Japan Post's Client Info Misappropriation Spreads to 10 M. People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. said Tuesday that the number of Japan Post Bank customers affected by Japan Post Co.'s misappropriation of personal information has risen to about 10 million.

Japan Post Holdings, the parent company of both Japan Post and Japan Post Bank, had previously announced that the personal information of about 1.55 million Japan Post Bank customers was inappropriately used for Japan Post's insurance sales activities.

To clarify management responsibility for the scandal, Japan Post President and CEO Tetsuya Senda and Japan Post Holdings President and CEO Hiroya Masuda will take pay cuts.

