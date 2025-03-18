Japan Post's Client Info Misappropriation Spreads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japan Post Bank customers affected by Japan Post Co.'s misappropriation of personal information has risen to about 10 million, Japan Post Holdings Co. said Tuesday.

The Financial Services Agency called for measures to prevent a recurrence of the misconduct the same day.

To clarify management responsibility for the scandal, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post, Japan Post Insurance Co. and their parent company, Japan Post Holdings, decided to cut remunerations of 14 executives, including Japan Post President and CEO Tetsuya Senda.

"We deeply apologize for causing anxiety and worry," Japan Post Holdings Managing Executive Officer Miho Ichiki told a news conference. "We take this situation seriously and will implement preventive measures thoroughly."

Japan Post is entrusted with over-the-counter services for Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance.

