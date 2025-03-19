Japan's Ishiba Denies Gift Vouchers for Political Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that the gift certificates he gave to new lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party were not meant to support political activities, denying that the move was illegal.

During intensive deliberations on diplomacy and security in the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, Ishiba reiterated that giving the gift certificates was not a violation of the political funds control law. The law prohibits giving individual politicians donations related to political activities.

"I truly gave (gift certificates) with the intention of expressing thanks," Ishiba said in response to a question by Takumi Onuma of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. "I have no other intention."

Ishiba also argued that, since the gift certificates were not for political activities, they did not need to be recorded in political funds reports.

He avoided commenting on a report by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper that his predecessor as prime minister, Fumio Kishida, also distributed gift certificates during his time in office.

