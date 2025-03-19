Outline of Moritomo Documents Shown to Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry showed on Wednesday an outline of documents related to a controversial state land sale to school operator Moritomo Gakuen to executives of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

The outline, which was also shown to senior officials of ruling and opposition parties, includes a list of documents to be released and disclosure schedules.

The documents consist of six volumes totaling more than 2,000 pages on the process of land transactions with Moritomo Gakuen from June 2013 to June 2016.

The documents, believed to have been drawn up by Toshio Akagi, a former employee of the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, are expected to be released around early June.

Akagi committed suicide in March 2018 at the age of 54 after being forced to tamper with documents regarding the discount sale of state land to Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to Akie Abe, the widow of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

