BOJ's Ueda Warns of Uncertainty over U.S. Tariffs

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday warned of heightened economic uncertainty stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports.

"Uncertainties originating overseas have been growing rapidly," Ueda said in a press conference after the central bank held its short-term interest rate target steady at 0.5 pct at a policy meeting.

The BOJ will determine whether and when to raise rates "by evaluating accurately" economic and price trends both at home and abroad, he said.

Ueda said the BOJ will review its economic and price outlook after more details of Trump's tariffs become available going into early April.

The BOJ will closely watch how much U.S. consumer sentiment will get worse, he said.

