U.S. Briefly Deletes Website on WWII Japanese-American Soldiers

Washington, March 19 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. Army website about Japanese-American troops during World War II was temporarily taken down, as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration works to eliminate signs of diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, from public institutions.

The 442nd Regimental Combat Team, mainly made up of Japanese-Americans from the Hawaiian islands, is known as "the most decorated unit" for its size and length of service in the history of the U.S. military, for its performance on the European front.

Under the Trump administration, which blasts DEI, the website was removed in early March, possibly for mentioning ethnic minorities.

By Monday, however, the website had been restored, following efforts by Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

"We have successfully secured key federal actions through direct engagement with the White House, advocating for Hawaii on critical issues," Green said on X, formerly Twitter.

