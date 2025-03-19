Visitors to Japan Total 3.25 M. in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan totaled 3,258,100 in February, exceeding three million for the first time on record for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The number shot up 16.9 pct from a year before, boosted mainly by an increase in travelers from China during the Lunar New Year holiday period, which lasted until early February.

Amid the unabated popularity of winter sports resorts, including for skiing, the number of visitors from the United States and Australia also rose.

Visitors from South Korea numbered an estimated 847,300, the largest group by country or region, up 3.5 pct.

China came second with 722,700 visitors, up 57.3 pct. In addition to the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday period, an increase in passenger flights between the two countries also contributed to the rise.

