Court Rejects Married Person's Petition for Gender Change

Kyoto, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto Family Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by a married person for gender change in the family register.

Not being married is one of the five requirements for changing gender under the gender dysphoria special law.

"It cannot be said outright that (the law provision) violates the Constitution and is invalid," presiding judge Akiko Nakamura said.

The petitioner's side immediately appealed the ruling.

The petitioner, aged between 50 and 59, was born a man and diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2015 after getting married. The petitioner discussed the matter with the petitioner's wife prior to their marriage and currently lives as a woman.

