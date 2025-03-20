Victims Mourned 30 Years after Tokyo Subway Gas Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved family members and others on Thursday mourned victims of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult's sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system 30 years ago, which left 14 people dead and over 6,000 others injured.

A flower stand was set up at Kasumigaseki Station, where two subway workers, including Kazumasa Takahashi, then 50, died in the sarin attack on March 20, 1995. His 78-year-old widow, Shizue, who visited the station to lay flowers, said, "It has been a long 30 years."

"I want to protect young people from cults by never letting the memories of the incident fade away. I hope the incident will not be forgotten," she told reporters.

About 10 station workers offered a silent prayer shortly past 8 a.m., close to the time when the attack occurred 30 years ago.

A flower stand was also set up at five other subway stations, where people died in the attack.

