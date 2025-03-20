Pentagon Mulls Halt to Expansion of U.S. Forces Japan: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Defense Department is considering halting the planned expansion of US Forces Japan as the administration of President Donald Trump seeks to shrink the federal government, CNN reported Wednesday.

A briefing document obtained by CNN says that stopping the expansion of US Forces Japan could save about 1.1 billion dollars in personnel and command and control upgrades, according to the U.S. news network.

But the document says the move could also create "political risk" for the United States in Japan, according to CNN.

The move by the Pentagon comes after the administration of former President Joe Biden moved to revamp and modernize its military forces in Japan last year as part of a deepening cooperation with Tokyo amid increased threats from China, CNN said.

A halt to the expansion of US Forces Japan is part of efforts by the Defense Department to cut 5-8 pct of its civilian workforce, CNN said.

