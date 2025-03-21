Japan, Brazil Leaders to Make Mutual Visits Every 2 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Brazilian governments are planning to draw up a bilateral action plan calling for mutual visits by the two countries' leaders once every two years, it has been learned.

The move comes as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to visit Japan as a state guest for four days from Monday. A meeting between Lula and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is slated for Wednesday.

The action plan, to be adopted at the summit, is also likely to include the establishment of a strategic dialogue between the two nations' foreign ministers for discussions mainly on security cooperation, as Japan and Brazil aim to boost bilateral ties in not just the economy but also diplomacy and security, Japanese government sources said.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, it will be the first time since March 1996 that Brazil's president makes a state visit to Japan. This year marks the 130th anniversary since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

The Brazilian leader will be the first state guest to Japan since May 2019, when U.S. President Donald Trump made a state visit during his first tenure. Also, it will be the first time that the Ishiba administration, which was launched in October 2024, welcomes a state guest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]