India to Tout Space Development at Osaka Expo Pavilion

New Delhi, March 21 (Jiji Press)--India plans to promote its art, science and technology, including its space development efforts, at its pavilion in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, from next month.

Meanwhile, some in the South Asian country have said that Japan is not doing enough to advertise the Expo and increase the number of visitors.

The Indian pavilion will have an exterior themed on the lotus, the country’s national flower. India had initially planned to build the pavilion itself, but handed over the construction of its foundation to the Japanese side apparently due to soaring materials prices.

In 2023, India successfully launched an unmanned lunar probe and pulled off the world’s first landing near the lunar south pole. The Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, is planning a joint project with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, to look for water resources on the moon.

New Delhi and Tokyo have designated fiscal 2025 as the Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year to deepen cooperation.

