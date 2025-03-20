Japan Clinches 2026 Soccer World Cup Berth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan clinched a berth in the finals of the 2026 Soccer World Cup on Thursday, reaching the tournament for the eighth straight time.

The country secured the place at the 48-team finals to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico after defeating Bahrain 2-0 in the final round of Asian qualifiers.

Japan became the first non-host country to qualify for the finals.

At the previous World Cup finals, in Qatar in 2022, Japan was eliminated in the round of 16.

